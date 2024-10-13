ADVERTISEMENT

Man washed away in Cheyyar river near Chengam

Published - October 13, 2024 07:43 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man with disabilities was washed away during flash floods in Cheyyar river at Pudupalayam village near Chengam on Sunday. The police said the deceased had been identified as G. Santhosh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar was crossing the river on the submerged causeway in the village when water level suddenly increased to 2.5 feet. Others who were crossing the causeway escaped the flash floods, but Kumar was dragged into the river. 

Immediately, other residents alerted Pudupalayam police and fire fighters from Chengam town. After a prolonged search, firefighters managed to recover the body of Kumar. The body was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Chengam town for post-mortem.

The Cheyyar river has been witnessing flash floods in recent weeks due to heavy rain in Jawadhu Hills. Many causeways in several villages along the river have been submerged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US