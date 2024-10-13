GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man washed away in Cheyyar river near Chengam

Published - October 13, 2024 07:43 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man with disabilities was washed away during flash floods in Cheyyar river at Pudupalayam village near Chengam on Sunday. The police said the deceased had been identified as G. Santhosh Kumar.

Kumar was crossing the river on the submerged causeway in the village when water level suddenly increased to 2.5 feet. Others who were crossing the causeway escaped the flash floods, but Kumar was dragged into the river. 

Immediately, other residents alerted Pudupalayam police and fire fighters from Chengam town. After a prolonged search, firefighters managed to recover the body of Kumar. The body was sent to Government Taluk Hospital in Chengam town for post-mortem.

The Cheyyar river has been witnessing flash floods in recent weeks due to heavy rain in Jawadhu Hills. Many causeways in several villages along the river have been submerged.

