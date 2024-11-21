ADVERTISEMENT

Man undergoes rare procedure for postoperative pain

Published - November 21, 2024 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI 

Apollo Cancer Centre doctors implant spinal cord simulators to treat pain in the inguinal region

The Hindu Bureau

A conference on chronic pain management (spinal cord) was held in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

A 30-year-old man from Oman was treated for debilitating pain post removal of testicular tumour. The patient had been suffering from excruciating pain in the inguinal region for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Apollo Cancer Centre, the doctors examined the patient and found that the genitofemoral nerve that emerges from the spine and passes through muscles to reach the inguinal region was damaged during the surgery to remove the tumour. This resulted in neuralgia. The pain had radiated to his thigh from the groin over the two years. He could sit only in a crouched position.  

The patient was advised a procedure to treat the pain sensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injury treated

Anand Murugesan, intervention pain specialist, said the injury was to the spinal dorsal root ganglion. A spinal cord stimulator was implanted in the patient to stimulate the ganglion and, thereby, block the pain sensation originating from the nerve.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Appaji Krishnan, Senior Consultant (Spine Surgery), said the self-stimulating electronic device will work for 10 years, after which the battery must be replaced. “The recent advancement in pain management is to stimulate the nerve. Electric impulses block the pain signal from reaching the brain,” he said. 

Harshad Reddy, Director, Apollo Proton Care Centre, lauded the doctors for meticulously planning the procedure. Apollo Hospitals was at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology, he said, adding that this was the first time the procedure was done in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health / cancer

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US