Man undergoes laser angioplasty for triple vessel coronary artery disease

January 10, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 58-year-old man from Papua New Guinea recently underwent a laser-assisted complex angioplasty for triple vessel coronary artery disease at a city hospital here. Doctors said he had returned home after recovery.

He had been advised bypass surgery in 2016 after an angiogram but he postponed the procedure. The patient had a history of hypertension, severe obstructive sleep apnea and high body mass index and was classified as moderate to high risk. A deterioration in symptoms led him to explore alternative treatment options and was referred to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

Doctors at the hospital chose a procedure to treat the three affected blood vessels, including total occlusion of the right coronary artery. The procedure was a safer alternative to bypass surgery and alleviated the patient’s immediate health concerns, doctors said.

The man was discharged a day after the procedure. He will continue medical treatment for sleep apnea as well.

The hospital’s senior interventional cardiologist Rajaram Ananthraman said the patient had opted for laser angioplasty. “We found his condition suitable for laser-assisted angioplasty and we immediately performed the procedure. He recovered swiftly and he was able to fly back to his hometown.”

Hospital co-founder and executive director of Kauvery group of hospitals Aravindan Selvaraj said the success exemplified the hospital’s commitment to push boundaries of medical innovation. “Pursuit of excellence in providing cutting-edge medical solutions and compassionate healthcare is our aim,” he said.

