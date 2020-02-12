Man under quarantine discharged from Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai

The sole patient who was under observation in the isolation ward of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was discharged on Tuesday. With this, all 24 patients who were admitted to the isolation wards of various government hospitals in the State over symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) had been discharged, after testing negative for nCoV, health officials said.

The patient who was discharged from the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was treated for a lung infection. An X-ray showed that the patient had been cured of the infection.

Forty-four other persons, who had returned from nCoV-affected countries, had been put under home quarantine across the State. As per a bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday, a total of 28,963 passengers from affected countries had been screened at airports in the State. A total of 1,971 people were under home quarantine.

“We started to place travellers from nCoV-affected countries under home quarantine from January 18. The number of persons under home quarantine will start to decline, as many of them will complete the 28-day quarantine period soon,” Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

She added that there were a few passengers coming from China, while there were persons travelling from countries such as Singapore and Thailand.

“We will continue surveillance of areas bordering Kerala,” she said.