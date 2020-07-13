Man tries to end life after police seize his bike

A man attempted to end his life minutes after the police seized his two-wheeler for violating lockdown rules in Ambur on Sunday.

Police said that they were checking vehicles near OAR Theatre in Ambur on Sunday to enforce the complete lockdown. They stopped the vehicle of Mugilan, a resident of Anna Nagar, and found that he was not travelling for any emergency. and hence Hence they seized his vehicle and let him go.

He went to his house, came out and later, attempted to end his life. The police rushed him to the Ambur Government Hospital and then to CMC hospital. “The hospital reports have confirmed that he was drunk. We are checking whether there was any police high-handedness. Initial inquiries reveal that there was no altercation at the point when his vehicle was seized,” said P. Vijaya Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirupattur district.

Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)