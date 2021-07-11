Man treated by alleged quack dies in Salem

Salem

11 July 2021 03:54 IST

A 30-year-old man who was treated by an alleged quack near Magudanchavadi here died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

According to the police, Manikandan had approached Shivakumar, who runs a clinic near Sankari, complaining of fever and he was administered an injection. Manikandan’s health deteriorated after that and he was admitted to GMKMCH. However, he died during the early hours of Saturday. Magudanchavadi police have registered a case and are on the look out for the accused.

Advertising

Advertising