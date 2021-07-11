Tamil Nadu

Man treated by alleged quack dies in Salem

A 30-year-old man who was treated by an alleged quack near Magudanchavadi here died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

According to the police, Manikandan had approached Shivakumar, who runs a clinic near Sankari, complaining of fever and he was administered an injection. Manikandan’s health deteriorated after that and he was admitted to GMKMCH. However, he died during the early hours of Saturday. Magudanchavadi police have registered a case and are on the look out for the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 4:32:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-treated-by-alleged-quack-dies-in-salem/article35257519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY