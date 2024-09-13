GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

Residents of a village near Thondamuthur stage a road blockade, condemning the Forest department’s alleged inaction

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of a village near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore stage a road blockade after a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant on the morning of Friday, September 13, 2024

Residents of a village near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore stage a road blockade after a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant on the morning of Friday, September 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 30-year-old man was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in a village near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu, on the morning of Friday (September 13, 2024).

The deceased has been identified as Devaraj, a resident of Attukal near Thondamuthur. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kempanur beat of the Coimbatore forest range.

On the night of Thursday (September 12, 2024), the elephant reportedly entered Attukal and caused damage to crops in the area. Devaraj, who had stepped outside to relieve himself on a private land adjacent to the forest boundary, at around 7.30 a.m on Friday, was trampled to death by the elephant, which was heading towards the forest. He died on the spot.

After being alerted by the residents of the locality, the Forest department staff rushed to the spot and moved the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

Residents said that Attukal and Kempanur villages have been witnessing regular movement of wild elephants at night and early in the morning. Demanding measures to prevent the animals from entering their villages and farmlands, they staged a road blockade at Thondamuthur, condemning the Forest department’s alleged inaction.

Lone tusker causes widespread damage in farms near Coimbatore

Published - September 13, 2024 02:23 pm IST

