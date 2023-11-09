HamberMenu
Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

The incident took place when the victim had stepped out of his house to attend nature’s call.

November 09, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Ikkarai Boluvampatti in Coimbatore district early on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

A. Karuppan, a resident of Pattiyarkovilpathi settlement near Ikkarai Boluvampatti, around 25 km off Coimbatore city, died in the attack by a lone elephant. The place falls under Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. on Thursday when Karuppan stepped out of his house to attend nature’s call. As Karuppan was walking to a deserted place nearby, he had a close encounter with an elephant that had entered human habitations from the nearest forest, officials said.

After hearing noises, a neighbour rushed to the spot and found Karruppan lying on the ground immobile. He had injuries on both legs and abdomen.

Karuppan’s son-in-law Senthil Kumar alerted ambulance services. The ambulance crew found Karuppan dead on arrival.

The Forest Department staff, who were patrolling nearby, reached the spot and chased the elephant from the area. After being alerted by the Forest Department, the Alandurai police reached the place and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

