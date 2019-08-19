Tamil Nadu

Man threatens driver with toy gun, arrested

He was booked for criminal intimidation

R. Muthukrishnan, 40, of Sevalpatti, a businessman, who brandished a toy gun at the driver of a pick-up van on Madurai-Srivilliputtur Highway on Saturday, was booked for abusive language and criminal intimidation.

The police said the accused was headed towards Rajapalayam in his SUV when he found the pick-up van ahead of his vehicle.

Muthukrishnan made repeated attempts to overtake the vehicle by honking but failed. An irked Muthukrishnan finally overtook the van and intercepted it. He pulled out a gun and threatened the driver J. Thangapandi, 23, and left.

When Mr. Thangapandi was crossing Krishnankoil, he noticed the parked SUV and alerted the police there. Muthukrishnan was nabbed and handed over to the Madurai police, who found the gun was a toy.

