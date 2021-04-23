Man surrenders after killing wife near Valparai

Coimbatore

23 April 2021 12:28 IST

The Kottur police arrested a man who surrendered at the police station after allegedly murdering his wife near Valparai in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Friday.

According to police sources, N. Lakshmanaraj (36) had a heated argument with his wife A. Saranya (26) at their residence in Kottur, following which he allegedly hacked her to death with a sickle at around 3.45 a.m. Police sources claimed that the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

Shortly after the incident, Lakshmanaraj surrendered at the Kottur police station. The police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused, the sources said.