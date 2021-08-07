Man stuck behind ATM during robbery attempt

NAMAKKAL

07 August 2021 01:26 IST

He was identified as a guest worker

A guest worker, who tried to rob an ATM centre near Mohanur, got stuck behind the machine early on Friday, and was arrested by the police. A privately-owned ATM was functioning at Aniyapuram, near Mohanur, the police said.

People heard unusual noises late on Thursday and alerted the police. Police attached to the Mohanur station rushed to the spot and found a person stuck behind the ATM machine.

On inquiry, the police found that the accused was a worker at a poultry feed unit in Baralli.

On Thursday, the accused tried to break open the machine and steal money. However, he got stuck behind the machine in the effort. The accused was identified as Upendra Rai from Bihar. The police have registered a case and are investigating.