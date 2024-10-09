GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man strangles brother in Vellore

Updated - October 09, 2024 06:34 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was strangled by his younger brother at their house in Vellore town on Wednesday during a family quarrel.

The deceased person has been identified as S. Mohanraj. He lived with his wife, daughter, parents and brother as in the town for many years. His younger brother and the accused S. Bhaskaran,32, a software firm employee, has been working from home for the past few months.

Initial inquiry revealed Mohanraj used to come home after consuming liquor every day. On Wednesday, he came home drunk and quarrelled with his family members. When his younger brother tried to intervene, Mohanraj turned his anger towards him. He took a kitchen knife to attack Bhaskaran who strangled him to death with a rope.

Based on an alert from the neighbours, Vellore South police rushed to the spot. Bhaskaran was arrested. The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:33 pm IST

