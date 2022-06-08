Man stones college girl to death in Salem

The family and the victim rejected his marriage proposal

A 24-year-old man stoned to death an 18-year-old college girl at Gangavalli here on Tuesday after the victim and her family rejected his marriage proposal.

M. Roja of Koodamalai village was pursuing third year B.A. course at a private college at Attur while R. Samidurai of Thandavarayapuram in Attur was pursuing studies at a college in Chennai. Both were relatives. Samidurai expressed his desire to marry her and approached her father Murugesan. But the family refused to marry her off to him.

When Roja was alone at home, Samidurai went there and forced her to marry him. Since she refused, he hit her with a large stone, killing her on the spot. Gangavalli police sent the body to Government Hospital at Attur for post-mortem. A search is on to nab the accused.