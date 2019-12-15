Man stoned to death for murdering 75-year-old

A man who murdered an elderly woman by slitting her throat and pouring acid on her was stoned to death by members of the public near Rasipuram on Friday night, the police said.

He had also reportedly tried to throw acid on the police and the public.

The deceased were identified as Dhanammal, 75, and her assailant Samuel, 40.

According to the police, Dhanammal lived with her three granddaughters in Gurusampalayam near Rasipuram. Dhanammal’s daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi had married Samuel after her husband Ravi died in a road accident. Her daughters from her first marriage continued to live with their grandmother. Samuel used to trouble Dhanammal, demanding that she send his stepdaughters with him, but she refused to oblige. This often led to quarrels between the two.

According to the police, on Friday, Samuel visited Dhanammal’s house with weapons and an acid bottle, and demanded that she send the girls with him. Dhanammal refused once again, and a quarrel ensued. Eventually, Samuel slit her throat and poured acid on her.

When neighbours tried to rescue Dhanammal from Samuel, he threatened them with the weapons and acid. The police rushed to the spot. In a bid to escape from them and the public, the assailant tried to attack them as well, according to the police. The crowd then pelted stones on Samuel, and he died in the attack. The police said over 10 persons, including four policemen, suffered acid burns.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu rushed to the spot and conducted inquires. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Rasipuram Government Hospital for autopsy. Mr. Arularasu said Samuel was a repeat offender and had served several prison sentences for various crimes.

Mr. Arularasu said a case was registered against Samuel for the murder. Another case was registered in relation to the stone-pelting incident.