Man steals milk packets at Avadi TNHB complex

Some residents the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) complex in Avadi complain that most mornings milk packets are missing from the bags kept in front of their homes.
According to them, there are over 6,000 houses in the Avadi TNHB complex. Over the past few days the milk packets, that are dropped in the bags by the milkman, go missing.
“This has been happening for many months. But many were under the assumption that the milk man was not delivering the packets properly,” said Ganesh Babu, a social activist living in the housing board complex.
On Saturday, some of the residents complained to the milk man and he said that he had been delivering it every day. “We then checked the CCTV footage and to our surprise we found a man, with his face covered, stealing the milk packets from the bag,” he added.
The man is seen walking in around 6.30 a.m. Residents suspect that he targets different houses every day. “If the theft is happening from a particular house every fortnight, the resident will be under the impression that the milk has not been delivered on that particular day. Hence no one suspected theft till date,” he added.
After the CCTV footage was shared on their message sharing platform, many complained of similar experience. “As of now we have not complained to the police. But we will do so soon. We will also try to nab the thief ourselves. He must be from the neighbouring area,” said A. Dharanidharan, organiser, Avadi TNHB Kootamaipu Sangam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath