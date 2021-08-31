Man stabs woman, attempts to end his life

Victim’s sister was also attacked in the incident at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

A 25-year-old man stabbed a woman before attempting to end his life in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar on Sunday.

The police said Saravanan Immanuel of Moulivakkam was working in a private firm. He became friends with the victim, a 25-year-old woman, via social media. A couple of months ago, the two had a misunderstanding. Subsequently, the woman severed her relationship with the accused, blocked his mobile number, and decided to marry another man.

Her betrothal was held recently, said the police. On Sunday night, Immanuel reached her house when she and her sister were alone. He quarrelled with them and suddenly took out a knife and stabbed the victim on her throat and abdomen. Her sister, who tried to prevent him, was also attacked. After the incident, he inflicted injuries on himself.

On hearing the screams of the women, neighbours came to their rescue. They rushed all the three to hospitals. Those in need of counselling services can call the State health helpline - 104.