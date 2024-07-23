ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son killed in road accident in Tiruvannamalai

Published - July 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of the car, who is absconding, was returning to Chittoor after visiting Arunachaleswara temple. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 65-year-old retired school teacher and his son were killed after a car hit their two-wheeler at Polur Main Road at Koralpakkam village in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased were identified as S. Kuppan, 65, and his son K. Balasubramanian, 45, who is a local PMK functionary. The duo were returning home on Polur Main Road after they inspected their farmland near the village when a car hit them. The driver of the car, who is still absconding, was returning to Chittoor after reportedly visiting Arunachaleswara temple.

In the impact, the duo were thrown from their two-wheeler. Kuppan died on the spot whereas his son Balasubramanian sustained serious injuries. Immediately, other motorists and passersby rushed him to the Government Medical Hospital College in Vellore where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case was registered by Polur police. Police also seized the car that was involved in the accident. Special teams have been formed to nab the car driver. A probe is under way.

