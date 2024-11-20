ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son held for murder in Tiruvannamalai

Published - November 20, 2024 10:34 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A 45-year-old man and his son were arrested for killing the former’s younger brother at Kazhikulam village near Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

The police said that the arrested persons were identified as D. Murthy, a farmer, and his son M. Manikandan, 22. Initial inquiry revealed that farmer K. Duraisamy, 73, had twin sons -- Murthy and Velu. The twins got married and were living nearby. Their houses shared a pathway. Over the last few months, the twins constantly quarrelled over its use. The younger brother Velu, who was killed, was running a printing press in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the dispute escalated with Velu claiming the entire passage. Murthy objected to it which then led to a fight. Murthy’s son Manikandan joined the fight.

Velu sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint by Velu’s wife Selvi, Kilpennathur police registered a case. Later, Murthy and his son Manikandan were arrested and lodged at the sub-jail in Tiruvannamalai. A probe is under way. 

