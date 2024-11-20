 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, son held for murder in Tiruvannamalai

Published - November 20, 2024 10:34 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A 45-year-old man and his son were arrested for killing the former’s younger brother at Kazhikulam village near Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

The police said that the arrested persons were identified as D. Murthy, a farmer, and his son M. Manikandan, 22. Initial inquiry revealed that farmer K. Duraisamy, 73, had twin sons -- Murthy and Velu. The twins got married and were living nearby. Their houses shared a pathway. Over the last few months, the twins constantly quarrelled over its use. The younger brother Velu, who was killed, was running a printing press in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the dispute escalated with Velu claiming the entire passage. Murthy objected to it which then led to a fight. Murthy’s son Manikandan joined the fight.

Velu sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint by Velu’s wife Selvi, Kilpennathur police registered a case. Later, Murthy and his son Manikandan were arrested and lodged at the sub-jail in Tiruvannamalai. A probe is under way. 

Published - November 20, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.