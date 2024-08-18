ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son held for burglaries in Ranipet

Published - August 18, 2024 07:45 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments from them.

A 40-year-old man V. Elumalai, a daily wager, and his son E Sakthivel, 19, were arrested for a series of burglaries in villages around Kalavai town near Ranipet on Sunday. Police said a series of complaints on petty thefts had been reported from Nallur, Vembi, Mel Nelli, Kaniyanthangal and Kalavai for more than a month. Thefts were also reported in a few temples in these villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet), formed special teams comprising Kalavai police to investigate the burglary cases.

During vehicle checks near an irrigation tank in Vembi village, the police stopped the duo and during an inquiry, they gave contradictory answers. The police checked them and found four sovereigns of gold jewellery in the possession of Sakthivel. The duo was taken to the police station where they allegedly confessed to the crime in these villages.

The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US