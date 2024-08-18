Man, son held for burglaries in Ranipet

A 40-year-old man V. Elumalai, a daily wager, and his son E Sakthivel, 19, were arrested for a series of burglaries in villages around Kalavai town near Ranipet on Sunday. Police said a series of complaints on petty thefts had been reported from Nallur, Vembi, Mel Nelli, Kaniyanthangal and Kalavai for more than a month. Thefts were also reported in a few temples in these villages.

D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet), formed special teams comprising Kalavai police to investigate the burglary cases.

During vehicle checks near an irrigation tank in Vembi village, the police stopped the duo and during an inquiry, they gave contradictory answers. The police checked them and found four sovereigns of gold jewellery in the possession of Sakthivel. The duo was taken to the police station where they allegedly confessed to the crime in these villages.

The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.