GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, son held for burglaries in Ranipet

Published - August 18, 2024 07:45 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments from them.

The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments from them.

A 40-year-old man V. Elumalai, a daily wager, and his son E Sakthivel, 19, were arrested for a series of burglaries in villages around Kalavai town near Ranipet on Sunday. Police said a series of complaints on petty thefts had been reported from Nallur, Vembi, Mel Nelli, Kaniyanthangal and Kalavai for more than a month. Thefts were also reported in a few temples in these villages.

D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet), formed special teams comprising Kalavai police to investigate the burglary cases.

During vehicle checks near an irrigation tank in Vembi village, the police stopped the duo and during an inquiry, they gave contradictory answers. The police checked them and found four sovereigns of gold jewellery in the possession of Sakthivel. The duo was taken to the police station where they allegedly confessed to the crime in these villages.

The police recovered 21 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.