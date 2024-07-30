ADVERTISEMENT

Man snatches gold chain from woman at station, held

Published - July 30, 2024 11:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

N. Aneez was arrested at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for snatching seven gold sovereigns of chain (mangalsutra) from a woman passenger of an express train. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for snatching a gold chain from a woman passenger of an express train.

Police said the arrested person was identified as N. Aneez, a native of Kerala. K. Shanmugasundaram, 42, who works in a private firm in Salem, and his wife S. Chitra, 37, were returning from a pilgrimage tour at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to Salem when Ms. Chitra stepped down from the train that stopped at the Jolarpet railway station in the early hours of Tuesday to buy some snacks.

Aneez, who noticed this, snatched her gold chain. As she cried for help, other passengers on the platform along with a few constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) chased and nabbed him. He was then handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) by the RPF team. Based on a complaint from Chitra, a case was registered by the GRP. Later, he was produced before a local court and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

