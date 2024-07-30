GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man snatches gold chain from woman at station, held

Published - July 30, 2024 11:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
N. Aneez was arrested at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for snatching seven gold sovereigns of chain (mangalsutra) from a woman passenger of an express train.

N. Aneez was arrested at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for snatching seven gold sovereigns of chain (mangalsutra) from a woman passenger of an express train. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur for snatching a gold chain from a woman passenger of an express train.

Police said the arrested person was identified as N. Aneez, a native of Kerala. K. Shanmugasundaram, 42, who works in a private firm in Salem, and his wife S. Chitra, 37, were returning from a pilgrimage tour at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to Salem when Ms. Chitra stepped down from the train that stopped at the Jolarpet railway station in the early hours of Tuesday to buy some snacks.

Aneez, who noticed this, snatched her gold chain. As she cried for help, other passengers on the platform along with a few constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) chased and nabbed him. He was then handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) by the RPF team. Based on a complaint from Chitra, a case was registered by the GRP. Later, he was produced before a local court and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.