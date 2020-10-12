Man slits throat of 16-year-old girl in Kallakurichi

12 October 2020 13:05 IST

The 28-year-old man died by suicide on Monday, while the girl is reported to be out of danger

A 16-year-old girl’s throat was allegedly slit by a 28-year-old cab driver in Thottiyam near here, on Sunday night. The man ended his own life later. The girl has been admitted to the Kallakurichi Government General Hospital, and is said to be out of danger.

According to a police officer, the girl, a native of Thottiyam in Kallakurichi district was living with her parents in Chennai. She had returned with her family to Thottiyam following the lockdown.

The girl got acquainted with the young man, identified as Sathish of Namakkal district, working in Chennai. On Sunday, Sathish called the girl on her phone and took her to a secluded place in Kallakurichi. An argument broke out between them and Sathish reportedly slit the girl’s throat with a knife and fled the scene.

Bleeding profusely, the girl managed to reach the main road before falling unconscious. An Inspector of Police who was on patrol duty took the girl in his vehicle to the Kallakurichi GH.

The police recorded the girl’s statement and alerted all check posts. However, Sathish had ended his life in Ammapettai in Salem on Monday morning, a police officer said.

Further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s heath helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.