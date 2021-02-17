Man shoots son, kills him, in Vellore

The 58-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested

A 58-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested by the police for shooting his son dead after a quarrel in Vellore on Tuesday night.

According to police, Subramani, 58, is an ex-serviceman and resides with his wife Sumathi, daughter Deepika, 24, and sons Vinoth, 25, and Dinesh in Adukkamparai in Vellore. He works in a private company as a security guard in Chennai, and does not take his gun with him for duty.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly consumed alcohol and went to the first floor of his house in Vellore, to have dinner. When his daughter Deepika, 24, brought him food, she had an argument with him and in a fit of rage, he threw the plate at her.

Deepika went down and narrated what had happened to her brother Vinoth, 25, who went to the first floor and argued with Subramani and shouted at him for displaying such aggressive behaviour. During the course of the argument, Subramani took out the gun and fired at Vinoth’s chest, at point blank range.

Vinoth collapsed and hearing the sound, Deepika, Sumathi and Dinesh rushed Vinoth to the Government Vellore Medical College hospital. But he was declared dead upon arrival. The police were informed about the incident and Subramani was arrested.

Further investigation is on.