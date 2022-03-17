Man sentenced to seven years imprisonment

A Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced a man booked under the POCSO Act to seven years imprisonment

Judge Subadhra pronounced he order after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹70,000 fine and recommended that the State government pay ₹1 lakh to the victim.

According to the prosecution, the accused who lived in Tharuvaikulam near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district was found to have abused the girl. Following this, the Paramakudi All Woman Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused in 2020.