GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life imprisonment till death for rape, murder of minor girl

Published - July 26, 2024 12:35 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the accused R. Mahendiran of Marakkanam sexually assaulted the victim and murdered her on August 3, 2019 and dumped the body in a stone quarry. The case came for trial in the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO cases on Thursday.

Special Court Judge M. Vinodha sentenced the accused to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on him. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim’s family.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.