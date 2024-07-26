Man sentenced to life imprisonment till death for rape, murder of minor girl

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the accused R. Mahendiran of Marakkanam sexually assaulted the victim and murdered her on August 3, 2019 and dumped the body in a stone quarry. The case came for trial in the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO cases on Thursday.

Special Court Judge M. Vinodha sentenced the accused to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on him. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim’s family.