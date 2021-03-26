Man sentenced to life for stabbing a woman in Pondy Bazaar

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 00:43 IST

A Mahila Court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for stabbing a woman in full public glare in Pondy Baazar after she spurned his love proposal.

According to prosecution, on June, 29, 2015, Rupashri, a 21-year-old call-centre employee, was stabbed by her former colleague S.Hemanth Kumar, 24, from Selaiyur, in Pondy Bazar, T.Nagar in full public glare. The two of them had earlier worked together at a centre in Ambattur Industrial estate and Rupashri had turned down his proposals.

Since the man kept on pestering her, the woman quit the company and joined another call centre in T.Nagar. Around 8.45 a.m., Rupashri, a resident of Alapakkam, was walking towards her office when the accused confronted her. He took out a knife and stabbed her. She suffered a cut in her left hand when she tried to save herself from his attack. The man then attacked her indiscriminately and her right arm started bleeding. The incident occurred in front of a petrol bunk as staff and customers stood witness. The accused was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

The case was tried by special public prosecutor L.Srileka. At the conclusion of trial, Mahila Court Judge M.Rajalakshmi held Hemanth Kumar guilty for attempting to murder Rupashri. He was sentenced to life-imprisonment besides being imposed a fine of ₹5000.