Man sentenced to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

December 22, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The 32-year-old accused sexually assaulted the girl in July 2020 when she was alone at home

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 32-year-old man to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to prosecution, the accused C. Murugan sexually assaulted the girl on July 12, 2020 when she was alone at home.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against Murugan under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) , 451 (house trespass) read with Section 9 (m) and 10 of POCSO Act.

On Wednesday, Special Court Judge G. Santhi sentenced Murugan to five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹1,500. The judge also ordered the State Government to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim.

