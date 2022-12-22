  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

The 32-year-old accused sexually assaulted the girl in July 2020 when she was alone at home

December 22, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 32-year-old man to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to prosecution, the accused C. Murugan sexually assaulted the girl on July 12, 2020 when she was alone at home.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against Murugan under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) , 451 (house trespass) read with Section 9 (m) and 10 of POCSO Act.

On Wednesday, Special Court Judge G. Santhi sentenced Murugan to five years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹1,500. The judge also ordered the State Government to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.