Man seeks compensation from State for failure to apprehend his daughter’s killers

The father of a class 10 student, who was raped and murdered in 2011 in Pudukkottai, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a compensation of ₹1 crore from the State for its inability to solve the case.

K. Kalaikumar, the petitioner, said his daughter was raped and murdered in 2011 by unidentified persons at their home when he and his wife, both teachers, were at work. .

The case was first transferred to the CB-CID and then to the CBI. However, till date perpetrators have not been found, Mr. Kalaikumar said. Under the circumstances, last year the CBI submitted a closure report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruchi, citing inability to collect evidence in the case, which was accepted.

This was a complete failure on the part of the State who have failed to crack the case, he said. The State should realise its vicarious liability and provide compensation of ₹1 crore to the family for the failure of the investigating agencies in the case, the petitioner said. He added that his representation to the State made in this regard had not been acknowledged.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira ordered a notice to the State and adjourned the case by two weeks.