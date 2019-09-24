Man running children’s home held under POCSO

A man running a home for children in Perumanallur was arrested on charges of sexually harassing at least five children on Sunday.

The police said on Monday that the 55-year-old man was arrested after one of the children’s parents filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee last week. The home had 65 children studying Classes between 6 and 10. The accused was booked by the All Women police station officers in Avinashi under Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison. An official from the District Child Protection Office said all the children were shifted to a home in Koduvai.

A team of officials from the DCPO, Perumanallur Tahsildar, Village Administration Officer and police officers, visited the home and arrested the accused.

“The complaint received by the CWC mentioned that five children were sexually harassed,” the official said, adding that further investigation was on.