Man, nephew arrested for murdering mason in Tirupattur

December 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two persons were arrested on Sunday near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur in connection with the murder of a mason a fortnight ago.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as S. Raghavendran, 33, and his nephew K. Shankar, 23, of Pudukkottai village in Tirupattur. Raghavendran and the deceased, S. Vijayakumar, 35, were friends for the last few years as both of them were engaged in masonry work. Vijayakumar was living with his wife V. Vinetha, a native of Chittor (Andhra Pradesh), in Vaniyambadi town. The couple have a child.

Police said Raghavendran befriended Vinetha while Vijayakumar was away for work, and subsequently they started talking over the phone. As Vinetha was kept busy on the phone, Vijayakumar confronted her, following which a fight ensued and she moved out to her mother’s house in Chittor.

Vijayakumar narrated the incident to Raghavendran, who conspired with Shankar to murder Vijayakumar. Aware of the latter’s addiction to alcohol, the duo made him drunk and executed the murder.

Based on a complaint by K. Raja, father of the deceased, Albert John, SP (Tirupattur), formed special teams to investigate the case.

The duo was arrested and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur, the Thimmampettai police said.

