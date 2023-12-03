HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, nephew arrested for murdering mason in Tirupattur

December 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
S. Vijayakumar.

S. Vijayakumar.

Two persons were arrested on Sunday near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur in connection with the murder of a mason a fortnight ago.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as S. Raghavendran, 33, and his nephew K. Shankar, 23, of Pudukkottai village in Tirupattur. Raghavendran and the deceased, S. Vijayakumar, 35, were friends for the last few years as both of them were engaged in masonry work. Vijayakumar was living with his wife V. Vinetha, a native of Chittor (Andhra Pradesh), in Vaniyambadi town. The couple have a child.

Police said Raghavendran befriended Vinetha while Vijayakumar was away for work, and subsequently they started talking over the phone. As Vinetha was kept busy on the phone, Vijayakumar confronted her, following which a fight ensued and she moved out to her mother’s house in Chittor.

  Vijayakumar narrated the incident to Raghavendran, who conspired with Shankar to murder Vijayakumar. Aware of the latter’s addiction to alcohol, the duo made him drunk and executed the murder.

Based on a complaint by K. Raja, father of the deceased, Albert John, SP (Tirupattur), formed special teams to investigate the case.

The duo was arrested and lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur, the Thimmampettai police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.