Tamil Nadu

Man murders wife, ends life

A 72-year-old man allegedly murdered his 62-year-old wife and ended his life in Perungalathur on Sunday. Police said that Jagannathan lived with his wife Sulochana in a rented house in an apartment complex in David Nagar. On Sunday, one of the residents found Jagannathan’s body on the terrace. When he rushed to alert Sulochana, she was found dead with her throat slit with a sharp weapon. The Peerkankaranai police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

