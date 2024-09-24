ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders mother in-law near Jolarpet

Published - September 24, 2024 09:43 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Jolarpet police on Tuesday for killing his mother in-law at her house in Achamangalam village near Jolarpet town. .

The arrested person was identified as S. Kumaresan, a mobile phone repairman in Jolarpet. Initial inquiry revealed that he was married to M. Varalakshmi, 29, in the village a few years ago. He stayed in the house of his in-laws -- K. Munusamy, 61, and his wife M. Kanchana, 57. The couple has three children.

For the past few months, Kumaresan did not go for work. He consumed liquor round-the-clock. The couple quarrelled over it regularly. On Monday night, when Kumaresan returned to his in-laws’ house in an intoxicated state, his wife and in-laws questioned his behaviour and asked him to go to his work regularly.

An enraged Kumaresan tried to hit his wife with an iron spade which he found in the backyard. However, the blow fell on his mother in-law, who was badly injured. Their neighbours and relatives immediately rushed Kanchana to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. She was then shifted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Dharmapuri where she died later.

Based on a complaint, Jolarpet Police filed a case against Kumaresan, who was later nabbed from his hide-out in the town. He is lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur. A probe is under way.

