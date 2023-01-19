ADVERTISEMENT

Man bludgeoned to death

January 19, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man, P. Rajapandi of Chinnamanaickenpatti near here, was allegedly murdered by his relatives on Thursday.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Rajapandi was working with an IT firm in Chennai. After the COVID-19 outbreak, he had been working from home. His family had a property dispute with a relative for over seven years.

When Rajapandi was alone at home on Thursday, his relative, Sakthivel, barged into his house and attacked him with a wooden log, in which Rajapandi suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

Thadicombu police are on the look-out for Sakthivel.

