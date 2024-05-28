Man murdered near Tiruvannamalai over property dispute

A 40-year-old man was murdered by his two brothers in Chinnapudur village near Kannamangalam town in Tiruvannamalai over a property dispute on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as M. Venkatesan, 35, and M. Jayaganesh, 38, brothers of the deceased M. Bhaskaran. Police said the trio used to consume liquor near their farmland after work. Likewise, they drank near their farmland on Monday. Suddenly, they fought over their family farmland, which was around. In a fit of rage, Baskaran beat up his younger brother Ventekasan and tried to flee the spot. However, Baskaran fell and his brothers smashed his head with stone.

Immediately, the locals rushed him to Government Taluk Hospital in Kannamangalam where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The brothers were arrested by Kannamangalam police and later lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigation is on, the police said.