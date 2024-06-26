GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murdered near Sholinghur for refusing part with his mobile phone

Published - June 26, 2024 08:31 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The man who was murdered by unidentified persons at Karikkanthangal village near Sholinghur town on Wednesday.

The man who was murdered by unidentified persons at Karikkanthangal village near Sholinghur town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 37-year-old wage labourer was murdered by unidentified persons at Karikkanthangal village near Sholinghur town on Wednesday.

The police said the deceased hds been identified as K. Devaraj, who worked as a wage labourer in a private cement factory near Arakkonam. The incident occurred when Devaraj, father of two children, was returning late from work. He was walking near a lake when he was stopped by a few unidentified persons, who were consuming liquor on the roadside. They asked Devaraj for his mobile phone to make a call but he refused to give it to them.

Angered by this, the gang tried to snatch the phone from him by attacking him with sharp weapons. As Devaraj cried for help, the gang fled the spot. Residents and passersby shifted him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur town where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case was registered by Sholinghur town police. Meanwhile, family members, relatives and residents blocked the Sholinghur-Arakkonam Main Road, demanding immediate arrest of culprits. Police pacified agitated residents, who later dispersed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.