Man murdered in Karur

A milk vendor was murdered at Sottal near Kulithalai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a four-member gang intercepted Anbalagan (28) of South Mavidunthanparai while he was travelling on a two wheeler and hacked him to death.

Previous enmity between him and a group of persons belonging to Sottal was said to be a reason behind the murder.

Kulithalai police have arrested P. Kathiresan (19) and three others of Nachalur in connection with the murder.