Man murdered in Karur

A milk vendor was murdered at Sottal near Kulithalai on Tuesday.
According to police sources, a four-member gang intercepted Anbalagan (28) of South Mavidunthanparai while he was travelling on a two wheeler and hacked him to death.
Previous enmity between him and a group of persons belonging to Sottal was said to be a reason behind the murder.
Kulithalai police have arrested P. Kathiresan (19) and three others of Nachalur in connection with the murder.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.