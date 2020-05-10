Man murdered in Gummidipoondi over alcohol

Munusamy, 26, was reportedly murdered in Gummidipoondi on Friday, by his neighbour Sanjay after a fight broke out between them, since the former refused to share alcohol. A police complaint was lodged and Sanjay has been arrested.

According to police, reportedly purchased alcohol and after knowing it, Sanjay asked him for a share. However, he denied it and a fight broke out between the two. Munusamy took a knife and threatened him.

On Friday night, in retaliation, Sanjay and his friends assaulted Munusamy and he died.