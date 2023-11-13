ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered for confronting gang drinking alcohol on his land in Rajapalayam

November 13, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The incident comes just two months after a similar case in Palladam, where four members of a family were killed; the Rajapalyam police have begun an investigation

The Hindu Bureau

The victim, G. Sivakumar, was murdered on Sunday, November 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old man, G. Sivakumar of Mela Avarampatti near Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district, was murdered by unidentified persons whom he had confronted for consuming liquor on his land, on the night of Sunday, November 12, 2023.

ALSO READ
Palladam murders: Tirunelveli native arrested for harbouring assailants; suffers leg fracture while attempting to escape

The incident comes just two months after a similar incident in which four members of a family, including two women, were murdered by a gang in Palladam, Tiruppur district in September, after they confronted a group of persons consuming liquor on their property.

In the latest case, police said the victim, Sivakumar and his second wife Kaleeswari, had gone to inspect a residential plot he had bought near Vettai Perumal Temple on Sunday morning. Finding some persons sitting there and consuming liquor, he had warned them, and then left for his home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, when he returned to the plot, he found the group still drinking there. When he asked them to leave, the men began a fight and slit his throat. Kaleeswari told the police that she too, was threatened by the gang of dire consequences, before they finally left the spot.

ALSO READ
Tiruppur murders | Police shoot the main accused to prevent escape

Sivakumar was rushed to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam but was declared brought dead.

The Rajapalayam South Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US