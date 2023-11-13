Man murdered for confronting gang drinking alcohol on his land in Rajapalayam

November 13, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

A 43-year-old man, G. Sivakumar of Mela Avarampatti near Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district, was murdered by unidentified persons whom he had confronted for consuming liquor on his land, on the night of Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The incident comes just two months after a similar incident in which four members of a family, including two women, were murdered by a gang in Palladam, Tiruppur district in September, after they confronted a group of persons consuming liquor on their property.

In the latest case, police said the victim, Sivakumar and his second wife Kaleeswari, had gone to inspect a residential plot he had bought near Vettai Perumal Temple on Sunday morning. Finding some persons sitting there and consuming liquor, he had warned them, and then left for his home.

Later, when he returned to the plot, he found the group still drinking there. When he asked them to leave, the men began a fight and slit his throat. Kaleeswari told the police that she too, was threatened by the gang of dire consequences, before they finally left the spot.

Sivakumar was rushed to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam but was declared brought dead.

The Rajapalayam South Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants.

