Man makes hoax call to police control room, says bomb will explode at Chief Minister’s residence

Personnel from the city police forces have gone to Villupuram in search of a man who reportedly made a hoax call to the police control room saying that there would be a bomb explosion at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s residence and at the Secretariat, on Tuesday.

According to police, the control room received a call around 9.40 a.m. on Tuesday, warning that a bomb would explode at the CM’s house and at the Secretariat. Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs checked both the premises and later came to the conclusion that the call was a hoax.

In the meantime, control room officers traced the call, and found the tower location in Villupuram. “We found that this was the work of a person who had made similar calls earlier too. Our teams have gone to Villupuram to nab him. He is suspected to be mentally ill,” said a senior police officer.

Further investigations are on.