Man kills wife in Ranipet following dispute over his behaviour

Published - July 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver stabbed his wife at her house near Banavaram town in Ranipet, where she was staying following a quarrel over his involvement in anti-social activities.

Police said the arrested person was identified as K. Om Prakash, a native of R.K. Pettai in Tiruvallur district. He married O. Satya, 22, in 2020 and was residing in R.K. Pettai. He was involved in assault and ganja peddling in the area and has at least four cases booked against him by the Tiruttani police.

Prakash used to quarrel with Satya over her requests to abandon his anti-social activities for the welfare of their daughter. Satya left him a fortnight ago and stayed in her parents’ house. He tried to talk to her over the phone but she refused to return home unless he changed his behaviour.

Angered by her refusal, Prakash went to her house to persuade her to return. In the argument which followed, Prakash stabbed her with a knife. He informed his mother in-law, M. Kuppammal, 54, who was away from home for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), about killing her daughter over phone and fled the spot. She rushed to the house and informed the Banavaram police, who nabbed Prakash from his hideout near the village and registered a case.

