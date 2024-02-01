Man kills sister and her lover near Madurai; mother loses wrist in a bid to save daughter

February 01, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - MADURAI

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man, along with his friends, hacked his divorcee sister, A. Mahalakshmi, 25, to death after beheading Sathishkumar, 28, who had fallen in love with her at Koodakoil near Tirumangalam on Tuesday night.

Chinnapidari, 45, mother of the woman, lost her right wrist while trying to protect her daughter from the attack.

The police said A. Praveenkumar and Sathishkumar belonged to different caste groups. However, a senior police officer said the motive behind the murder was personal enmity and the crime had no caste angle.

Mahalakshmi, who was married off to a man at Valaiyankulam, got divorced following domestic problems. She was living with her parents at Kombadi for the past few years and in relationship with Sathishkumar, a local resident.

“The brother had seen his sister with the man in their house a couple of days ago and shouted at them,” the police officer said. He had asked her to sever her relationship with him. However, she did not pay heed to his warning.

Angered over this, Praveenkumar, along with three others, conspired to murder them. “First, they waylaid Sathiskumar and hacked him to death at Kombadi around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Praveenkumar carried his head some 100 metres and kept it on the ground.

Later, the armed gang walked to Praveen’s house and started attacking his sister. Despite his mother’s attempt to prevent the attack, the woman was murdered brutally.

The bodies have been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital. The mother is under treatement at the hospital.

The police have picked up three of the four assailants and were on the look-out for the absconding suspect.