Man kills neighbour near Tirupattur town over dispute about rearing ducks

October 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

K. Silambarasan, a 35-year-old mason, who was killed by his neighbour at A.K. Mottur village. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old mason was killed by his neighbour at A.K. Mottur village near Tirupattur town on Wednesday in a dispute over rearing ducks in the backyard of his house.

Police said the victim was identified as K. Silambarasan, a tile mason in the village. He used to have frequent quarrels with his neighbour, S. Venkatesan, 60, who makes bamboo baskets, over rearing ducks in the backyard of his house as the birds used to hurt the fowls reared by Venkatesan. Residents and relatives of both families in the village used to pacify them.

Around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Venkatesan released his fowls from the coop as usual. They were once again attacked by the ducks. Venketasan picked up a heated argument with Silambarasan, and at a point grabbed a knife from his house and slit Silambarasan’s throat, who collapsed. Immediately, residents rushed him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur where doctors declared him brought dead. The Tirupattur Taluk police have filed a case and arrested Venkatesan, who was later lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur. Further investigation is on, the police said.

