Man kills family, self in Tiruvannamalai

December 14, 2022 07:51 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Tiruvannamalai

The incident came to light when the neighbours became suspicious and informed the police

PTI

Photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenage daughters, and ended his life at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged about 9, who was admitted to the government hospital here with cut injuries initially, has been referred to the Government Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said they suspected a dispute in the family to have led to the tragedy.

The incident came to light when the neighbours became suspicious and informed the police today.

Palanisamy was found hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, three daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

An enquiry is on to ascertain the motive behind the ghastly killings.

