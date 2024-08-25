ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills brother near Gudiyatham over property dispute

Published - August 25, 2024 07:42 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaiyarasan succumbed to injuries after he was stabbed by his brother.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed by his elder brother over property dispute at his house in Chettikuppam village near Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Sunday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as M. Kalaiyarasan. He and his brother M. Karthikeyan, 45, often quarrelled over their ancestral land.

On Sunday, the issue came up again as Kalaiyarasan demanded compensation for giving a portion of ancestral land to Karthikeyan when the latter came to his house. In a fit of rage, Karthikeyan stabbed him.

As Kalaiyarasan cried for help, neighbours rushed to his house and shifted him to the Government taluk hospital in Gudiyatham town where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case was registered by Gudiyatham taluk police. Later, Karthikeyan was arrested and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

